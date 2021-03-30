IN THE NEWS

Judges have long been reluctant to ban anyone from the internet, a restriction that essentially cuts a person off from much of modern society and has been reserved mostly for accused and convicted pedophiles. But as toxic disinformation becomes an increasingly dangerous threat, driving domestic terrorism and violence, the courts are facing vexing new questions around how often and under what circumstances those accused of taking part should be taken offline altogether.

"We are headed into uncharted waters," said Nina Jankowicz, a fellow at the Wilson Center, a Washington think tank, where she studies disinformation. "Given the threats we see continuing and the heightened alerts, it is clear things are not dissipating. … That is why judges are making these calls."

In the case of Bisignano, the ban might have been an easy one for the judge to make. The defendant asked for it. Her lawyer saw it as one of the few bargaining chips the Capitol riot suspect from California had to stay out of jail for now.

Yet attorneys for others accused of taking part in the attack on the Capitol are aggressively fighting the restrictions, and judges are struggling with how far to take them.