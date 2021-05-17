In sickness and in health

Seek the help of a professional therapist, or perhaps a group at the hospital, who could help you both deal with this very difficult time in your life.

Dear Annie: On occasion, I see letters from readers who are at a loss because family or friends have shut them out of their lives.

This has happened to both my wife and myself. My wife was cut off by two of her nieces, simply because she voted for the "wrong" person in the 2016 presidential election.

A friend of mine, who I rode motorcycles with, also shut me out of his life when he found out that during this last election, I voted for the "other guy."

We have both moved on since this rejection.

For me, it was a matter of forgiving my former friend and also forgiving myself. In doing so, I was able to accept the decision that my friend had made regarding severing our friendship. And by forgiving myself, I also realized that I was not to blame.