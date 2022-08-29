In providence, a nail-biting final

The summer North American Championships were held in Providence, Rhode Island, near the end of July. The premier event was the Spingold Knockout Teams. The final was nail-biting. Over the next two weeks, let's look at the key deals in the 60-board match between Paul Street-Nicolas L'Ecuyer, Massimiliano di Franco-Andrea Manno and Ron Pachtman-Piotr Pawel Zatorski; and Pierre Zimmermann-Fernando Piedra, Sjoert Brink-Sebastiaan Drijver and Piotr Gawrys-Michal Klukowski.

Zimmermann led by 26 international match points after the first quarter, aided by big swings on Boards 5 and 6. (All deals are rotated to make South the declarer.)

Look only at the West hand. What would you lead against six hearts? In answer to Stayman, South show 4-4 in the majors. North set hearts via a transfer. Then a series of control-bids (South's being second-round) were followed by Roman Key Card Blackwood and South's reply showing one.

At the other table, Di Franco and Manno were "satisfied" with four hearts.

What did Street (West) lead? The club ace and another club? No -- the spade seven. So Zimmermann took these 12 tricks: four spades, four hearts, two diamonds, one club and a diamond ruff in his hand.

It is curious how often someone makes a lead-directing bid or double, but then, on lead himself, chooses a different suit when his suit was the winner all along.