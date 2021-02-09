In It for the long haul

Dear Anne: I'm a 49-year-old who has been dating and living with my girlfriend for almost one year now. I'm madly in love with her, and she says the same. We have talked about marriage, and I would love to, but she keeps saying no.

She went through a 25-year marriage that she thought would last forever. She had been single for a few years, until the time we started dating. When we talk about it, she says her fear is that, one day, I will leave her, too. I can't get her to understand that I'm not like that, and she would have to try hard to push me away.

What can I do or say to ease her mind? -- Confused and In Love

Dear Confused and In Love: It sounds like she is traumatized from the abandonment she suffered during her first marriage. She is frozen with fear, anticipating that what happened to her the first time will happen again.

As a couple, communication is key. Rather than trying to "get her to understand" that you're not like that, listen to her concerns. Then, instead of pressuring her to do something she does not feel comfortable with, try creating some future plans. Continue to express what your needs are, and allow her to express her needs, without trying to change her. And encourage her to seek professional help for her trauma. It sounds like she is hurting.