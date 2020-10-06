In common with Ginsburg

And with that, please cue the collective gasps of those whose understanding of the term comes from Margaret Atwood's dystopian novel "The Handmaid's Tale." The book has enjoyed a resurgence in popularity during President Donald Trump's reign of error, in part because of his crudely dismissive remarks about women. I doubt someone like Barrett ever considered herself a "handmaid" to anyone. Language, like everything else, has changed over the past few thousand years or so, which is why the People of Praise dropped the term.

Meanwhile, the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's religion was central to her approach to the law, as she explained in an address to the American Jewish Committee in 1995, a couple of years after her appointment to the court: "I am a judge, born, raised and proud of being a Jew," she said. "The demand for justice runs through the entirety of the Jewish tradition."