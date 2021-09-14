Amazon eyes 125K more hires

Amazon wants to hire 125,000 delivery and warehouse workers and said Tuesday that it is paying new hires an average of $18 an hour in a tight job market as more people shop online.

Competition for hourly workers has become fierce, and many companies are offering higher pay, sign-on bonuses and other incentives. Last week, package delivery company UPS promised to handout job offers in 30 minutes after candidates apply for many of the 100,000 holiday workers it plans to hire.

Amazon's starting pay is still $15 per hour, but with labor markets growing so tight in regions of the country, the company said new hires could make as much as $22.50 an hour. It's also paying sign-on bonuses of $3,000 in some places.

Kroger, Instacart team up on new delivery service

Kroger is teaming up with Instacart on a new delivery service that can get grocery items to customers in as little as 30 minutes.

The announcement comes at a time when many people are having groceries delivered for convenience and want their items to arrive quickly.