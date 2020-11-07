In a duplicate, the overtricks matter

Over the last seven or eight months, thousands of people have played online, many in duplicates at Bridge Base Online. It has been a low-pressure way for newcomers to meet duplicate.

Say you are North-South. Your score on each board is compared with the scores of all the other North-Souths. For each pair you beat, whether by 10 points or 1,000, you receive one matchpoint. For every tie, you get half a matchpoint.

As you can tell, overtricks are important. In today's deal, most Souths played in two hearts. What should have happened after West led the heart jack?

South's two-heart intervention conventionally showed both majors.

West, with an unenviable lead, decided that a trump was less likely to cost a trick than anything else. Declarer drew trumps ending in hand and played a low spade. After West won with his king, what did he do next?

Just exiting with a spade did not feel right, though it would have been safe here. Instead, West hoped his partner had a minor-suit king, and he wondered which one.

Well, East told him at trick one by playing his heart 10, the higher heart showing a useful holding in the higher-ranking of the two minors. So, West led his diamond five. After taking the trick, what did East do next?