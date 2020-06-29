Immigrant requests primer on race relations

DEAR HARRIETTE : I am a Russian immigrant who came to the U.S. seven years ago as a refugee when I was 16. As I've entered my 20s, I have begun to become more politically engaged. However, I have always had trouble wrapping my head around American race relations, as they are so different from those of my home country. As the current escalations on the issue of police brutality around the country happen, I want to engage in activism and important conversations, but I have no idea where to start or what my opinions are. Especially as a white person who did not grow up in America, how do I inform myself and engage with a discourse that is not as personal to me? -- Educate Me

DEAR EDUCATE ME: Thank you for your letter and your sincere interest in expanding your understanding about a complicated and deeply rooted topic in American history. What's happening today is historic in the sense that everyone is affected, and many people of all backgrounds are leaning in to learn and address the challenges that face us. Thanks to the marches in the streets and the calls for change, the whole world is awakening in a more meaningful way to the impact of racial injustice, police brutality, unequal pay and lack of equity in our country. You are right that these issues are not the same in every country, which means that not everyone shares the same knowledge. Truth be told, even many Americans, do not have the historical knowledge of this country's relationship to racial injustice.