COLUMBIA – IKO, a leading, global manufacturer of roofing products, today announced plans to establish its first South Carolina operations in Chester County. The company’s $363 million investment will create 180 new jobs.

“IKO is very pleased to be opening its first wholly-owned glass and glass mat facilities in South Carolina," said IKO Chief Executive Officer David Koschitzky. "This is just the latest of many significant investments IKO has made to support a growing U.S. market presence. We are tremendously gratified by the warm welcome we have received from the state and local governments, and as a family run business, we look forward to joining the Chester County business community family for many years to come.”

Established in 1951, IKO is a worldwide leader in the roofing, waterproofing and insulation industry for residential and commercial markets. With over 35 manufacturing facilities throughout North America and Europe, IKO offers a broad range of products for commercial and residential roofing and waterproofing, in addition to rigid insulations for roofing and walls.

Located less than one mile apart along the S.C. Highway 9 industrial corridor in Chester, IKO’s South Carolina operations will consist of two facilities. The company will remodel an existing facility on Lancaster Highway to manufacture fiberglass while concurrently building a new 325,000-square-foot manufacturing plant on Cedarhurst Road to produce fiberglass mats that will be used for production at its United States’ shingle factories. The two facilities will be IKO's first wholly owned glass and glass mat facilities in South Carolina.

Operations are expected to be online by late 2025.