Ignore the gossip

Dear Annie: I live in a small town. My mother died a couple of years ago, and around that same time, a friend of mine had just lost his home and was looking for someplace to live. So, I told him he could move in with me and help pay the bills. It's been a good arrangement for us both. But I recently learned that people have been spreading rumors that I'm gay -- which I'm not. I date women, although I'm currently single. What should I do about this gossip? -- Mischaracterized

Dear Mischaracterized: These folks must be pretty bored to sit at home making up stories about you. It brings to mind a saying commonly attributed to Eleanor Roosevelt: "Great minds discuss ideas. Average minds discuss events. Small minds discuss people." My advice to you is to keep living your life; let the small minds waste theirs. Focus on mending that broken heart.

Dear Annie: I think your advice to "Helpless Husband" -- and to anyone who lives or has lived with someone in active addiction -- was spot on. I would like to add that it is incredibly helpful to find a group that has a "beginners meeting" in addition to the regular Al-Anon Family Group meeting.