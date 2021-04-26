If you're vaccinated, do you need to wear a mask?

Dear Doctor: I've had both doses of the Moderna vaccine, and my husband just got the Johnson & Johnson shot. Does this mean we can stop wearing masks? What does being vaccinated mean in terms of what we are safe to do now?

Dear Readers: With vaccinations taking place nationwide, we've entered a new stage of the pandemic. And just as when the coronavirus first began to spread throughout the world, we're learning the answers to important questions about health, behavior and risk in real time.

You've asked one of the biggest questions we're hearing lately, which is what fully vaccinated people can safely do. The fact is, until enough reliable data has been acquired and analyzed, we have only a broad picture of the do's and don'ts of post-vaccine behavior. As time passes and we continue to learn and understand more, information about safe behaviors will continue to be fine-tuned.

When you get the vaccine, it takes two weeks after your final dose for immunity to kick in. Even then, though, you're not home free. None of the three vaccines is 100% effective, which means that although the risk of infection and illness are greatly reduced, they have not been completely eliminated.