If you start well, you will end well

If you have ever run a marathon -- or a slightly shorter distance -- you will know that it pays to go steadily at the beginning. If you start at a fast pace, you will regret it later, finishing in a slower time. The story of the hare and the tortoise features the same idea. "More haste, less speed" sums it up well.

The theme can also apply at the bridge table. South is in four hearts. After West leads the spade king, what should declarer do?

North's three-heart response was a limit raise, showing about 11 support points and four or more trumps.

When declarer has a superfluity of trumps and no need for immediate ruffs, it is usually right to draw trumps as quickly as possible. He doesn't want to risk an opponent's ruffing one of his side-suit winners with a low trump. But if he leads a trump immediately on this deal, he will lose four tricks: two spades, one heart and one club.

South must do something to eliminate one of those losers. He could lead a club at trick two, establishing a club winner for a spade loser, but that play is too slow. The defenders still get four tricks.

There is only one chance of success. At trick two, declarer should play a diamond to dummy's ace and finesse his diamond jack. When the finesse wins, he discards one of dummy's spade losers on the diamond king. Only then is it right to lead a trump.

Always count your losers. Often this will point you toward the right line of play.

