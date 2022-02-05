If you know how, procrastinate not

Aaron Burr said, "Never do today what you can put off till tomorrow. Delay may give clearer light as to what is best to be done."

At the bridge table, that is occasionally right, but if you can see how to defeat the contract, act! Delay might be fatal.

Sometimes, though, accurate defense requires both defenders to make correct plays.

In today's deal, how should East-West bring down three no-trump?

The auction was predictable. North's hand was too strong for a one-no-trump opening, but not good enough for two no-trump.

What should West have led?

Length rules against no-trump. But with no honor in spades, he should lead the nine -- top of nothing. Suppose declarer plays dummy's 10 and takes East's jack with his king. Then he leads a diamond, West signaling with the eight, high-low with a doubleton. What should East do?

There is a reaction to hold up the diamond ace to get declarer out of diamonds, but that is fatal. South cashes dummy's spade queen, runs the clubs and has nine tricks: three spades, one diamond and five clubs.

East should not put off till tomorrow -- the next trick. He knows from the opening lead that South has the spade ace-king. So he cannot have the heart ace; otherwise, he would have responded two no-trump. East must take the first diamond trick and shift to the heart three, guaranteeing honors in that suit. West wins with his ace and returns the heart eight, giving the defenders five red-suit tricks. Timely!

