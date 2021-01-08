If you bid 'em up, also play 'em up

George C. Marshall, who was a soldier and the third secretary of defense, said, "If man does find the solution for world peace, it will be the most revolutionary reversal of his record we have ever known."

Hasn't happened yet! But one word in that sentence gives you the key to the way to make seven hearts in today's deal. What would you do after West leads the club four? Did West have a more effective lead?

After the transfer bid and natural rebid, hearts were agreed by South. Then North's four clubs and South's four diamonds were control-bids. Note that the king in partner's side suit is usually as useful as the ace. North then used Roman Key Card Blackwood to learn that his partner had two aces and the heart queen. Finally, he plunged into seven hearts.

South saw that he had seven side-suit winners: one spade, five diamonds and one club. So he needed six trump tricks. That would require taking three tops and three spade ruffs on the board.

Declarer won with the club ace, played the spade queen to his ace, ruffed a spade, crossed to hand with a trump, cashed his other high heart, ruffed a spade, led a diamond to the king, ruffed the spade 10 and, when that passed off safely, cashed the heart king and claimed.