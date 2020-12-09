If they insist, take the profit

Pico Iyer, a British travel writer, penned, "If we do away with semicolons, parentheses and much else, we will lose all music, nuance and subtlety in communication -- and end up shouting at one another in block capitals."

If you and your partner have recently taken up two-over-one game-force, there is one nuance that you might not have met yet. Look at today's West hand. You open one spade, North passes, East responds two hearts (natural and game-forcing), and South intervenes with three diamonds. What would you do now?

Either your side reaches at least game, or the opponents are doubled for penalty. So, here a pass is forcing, and double is for penalty -- and I think you should double three diamonds. If partner has a distributional hand and thinks offense is better than defense, he can overrule you. On this deal, East will worry about his unannounced three-card spade support, but he does have three diamonds and a soft hand with a lot of losers. He should pass.

The penalty is humongous! West leads his heart. East takes two tricks, then leads the heart three (low asking for a club return). West ruffs and leads a low club, East winning two tricks there before playing a further heart (or a trump). West will take another trick with his diamond ace, then puts South into his hand, forcing him to lead away from the spade king.