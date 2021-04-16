I dare to hope for conviction

"To continue to apply that level of force to a person proned out, handcuffed behind their back -- that in no way, shape or form is anything that is by policy," Arradondo testified. "It is not part of our training. And it is certainly not part of our ethics or our values."

Other officers took the stand to attest that Chauvin had never been trained to put his knee on any suspect's neck. The "thin blue line" solidarity that we've come to expect is present in this case, but in a way that excludes Chauvin. The only consensus we've seen thus far among police officers is that what Chauvin did was obviously, tragically, unambiguously wrong.

Police officers, including an expert witness on use of force from the Los Angeles Police Department, also blew holes in the likely defense argument that Chauvin was distracted or even threatened by the onlookers who watched and recorded Floyd's death. Surveillance video proves that there was no angry mob on the scene. Instead, a handful of horrified bystanders obeyed the command to keep their distance -- even as they implored Chauvin to relent because they feared they were watching a man being killed before their eyes.