Hyperparathyroidism can cause kidney stones

Dear Doctor: I've suffered from kidney stones since 2017. A parathyroid test came back high, as did my serum calcium. An endocrinologist has ruled out a malignancy and confirmed the diagnosis of hyperparathyroidism. What is it, and what can I expect next?

Dear Reader: Hyperparathyroidism occurs when the parathyroid glands become overactive. These are four tiny glands, each one about the size of a grain of rice. They help manage the specific balance of calcium and phosphate in the blood needed to maintain bone health and for coordinated muscle movement. The parathyroid glands are located at the base of your throat, just behind the thyroid. Although they share real estate and part of their name with the thyroid gland, their functions are not related.