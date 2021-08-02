Hyper-involved school administrators

We make concessions where we can as parents, but some matters aren't up for debate. Make your son wear the new shoes, no matter how much whining follows.

Dear Annie: My brother-in-law keeps borrowing money, and my husband just can't say no to his big brother. This wouldn't be a problem if we were Rockefellers. We're not. We both work full time. We have kids of our own to put through school. We are barely scraping by. We're just not in a position to lend money.

Larry, my brother-in-law, seems to have a new career every year. This year, he's trying to get his real estate license. Last year, he started an online store, which never took off.

It's hard to watch him fail, and I would feel sorry for him if I weren't so ticked off that he's flushed thousands of our dollars down the drain.

And now I find out that behind my back, my husband co-signed a loan, which his brother defaulted on, and we had to take out a second mortgage on the house to pay it. How can I get my husband to stop giving him money? -- Broke and Bitter