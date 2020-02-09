The Husqvarna Orangeburg Facility recently recognized employees with 20-plus years of service for the fourth quarter of 2019.
Pictured from left, top row: Director Jim Moore, Gerry Huggins (30), Alvin Brown (40), Jasper Mack (40), Ronald Sumpter (35), Jerry Haynes (20) and HR Director Bob Bowen; bottom row: General Manager Travis Gould, Janette Bradley (30), Vernell Davis (30), Gail Sumpter (30), Jannette Kelley (30), Shannon Black (30), Lanette Ehrhardt (30), Shirley Salley (30), Sandra Pauling (30), Veronica-Halls Davis (30), Elaine Howell (30), Danny Sibley (30), Wilhelmena Smalls (30), Tom Edens (35) and Shelton Simpson (30). Not pictured: Tim Walters (25), Tracy Phelps (30), Church Allison (30), Linda Daniels (30), Mike Tyler (30), Eva Govan (35) and Jerry Robinson (30).
