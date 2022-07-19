Husband won't stop cheating

Dear Annie: My husband and I have been married for almost 16 years. Two months ago, I found out that he has been having affairs pretty much the whole time.

He has been hooking up with a man for 14 years and has been having random hookups with men and women off Craigslist for years. He's had a girlfriend since last August. They have trips planned this fall to Puerto Rico.

He's not sorry he's been cheating. He's sorry I found out. He has no intention of stopping. He's just living his best life.

I am devastated. I don't know how I've been so stupid and clueless. How do I move on? -- Clueless

Dear Clueless: I am very sorry that you are going through this. The good news is that the worst is over. You now know who this man really is. Don't spend another minute with him. The front windshield is much bigger than the rearview mirror. Move forward to find a good therapist to heal from the trauma you just endured, and move on to live your best life -- filled with honesty and integrity. It's out there, waiting for you.

Dear Annie: I recently wrote a check for lawn care, but then the guy decided he wants cash instead. I told him to bring back the check and I will give him cash.

It has been almost three weeks, and he keeps not showing up to receive it. It is becoming very annoying; he claims he is busy and can't catch up with me. What should I do? -- Lawn Maintenance

Dear Lawn Maintenance: It could be that he really is busy and it is a small amount for him, so not to worry. However, if he wants cash, he should give you back the check as soon as possible. If he doesn't have time, there is always the U.S. Postal Service.

In the meantime, contact your bank and have your check canceled ASAP. Until you have confirmed that he has not cashed the check and that it is canceled, no cash.

Dear Annie: When people evaluate cities, I think it is important to measure how easy it is to take a walk. To me, living in a walkable city is incredibly important. There are fewer cars, which is better for the environment.

More people walking means a healthier populace. Walking is a very efficient way to stay youthful. It makes you happier. It saves lives. And the economics of being in a walkable city are numerous, from increased home values to eliminating the cost of owning a car. And it helps make a neighborhood a community. -- Walking

Dear Walking: Thank you for your letter. Walking is a great way to stay healthy. It helps both your physical health and mental clarity -- and it is a great way to relax and have fun.