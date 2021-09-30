Husband turns into awful person when he drinks

DEAR HARRIETTE: When my husband drinks, he gets nasty -- and he drinks a lot. Worse still, the next day he doesn't remember what he did or said the night before. I have had enough. I'm tired of him cursing at me, telling me I don't know anything, screaming and then telling me I'm crazy for saying he's screaming. It really is out of control. Plus, we have started hanging out with other people of late, and he has embarrassed me around them. What can I do to get him to stop? When he is sober, he is kind and sometimes funny, but he has no recollection of that other side. -- Dr. Jekyll

DEAR DR. JEKYLL: If possible, use your smartphone to record your husband -- discreetly! -- the next time he is drunk and out of control. When your husband is sober, show him the footage so that he can see how he behaved. Being a witness to his own behavior may help to open his eyes. It can be a conversation starter as well. You can use it to point out that not only does his behavior turn negative, but he seems to have no memory of it. That should be cause for alarm.

Ask your husband to stop drinking and to seek out help to deal with whatever his emotional issues are that trigger the negativity toward you. Tell him you are tired of being treated this way. It must end now. Be prepared to establish consequences if your husband does not change.