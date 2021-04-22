Husband is COVID-shaming

Dear Annie: I have friends and family who have traveled for vacations during the COVID-19 pandemic. My husband and I have taken trips during the pandemic, too, but only road trips, and we stay at Airbnb rentals (by ourselves). Some of my relatives, meanwhile, went to Hawaii, justifying it as helping Hawaii's economy. Some have flown upwards of five times during the pandemic. Many even traveled during the holidays and got together with people outside their household for multiple days.

These friends and relatives are not anti-maskers. They proudly tout all the extra safety precautions they take when traveling, and they get tested beforehand. But my husband is sickened by their behavior, and he's begun opting out of our weekly family Zoom calls. He says he's lost all respect for them.

He's saddened by this situation and isn't enjoying himself. He feels very alone in his quest to do the right thing, surrounded by those who prioritize themselves over the safety of greater society.

I'm disappointed in their actions, too -- but not enough to cut them out of my life.