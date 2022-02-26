Husband is bully to family

Dear Annie: I have been married for almost 18 years. I will be the first to tell you that I am not an easy person to live with. I had a child before my husband and I got married, which he knew and said wouldn't be a problem. This is his second marriage. I have some health issues that I manage with medicine.

We have a child together, yet he pretty much ignores my older child. He does what his family wants. If we have plans and a family member calls, our kids and I are thrown aside. He puts my older child down to our child and says taking the eldest places is inconvenient for him, throwing it off on me.

The kids and I are to the point where we don't say much to him because he gets mad, pouts and/or says that he's not going to say anything else because he always gets in trouble. I have caught him in lies, yet there are times that he talks to me like I am totally stupid, and he bullies and intimidates our kids as a form of "punishment."

I told him that I was done and don't care anymore. He also threatens/intimidates the youngest that they BETTER NOT tell their mama (me) what he said. This is beginning to affect my health more and more.

How do you talk to someone who DOESN'T seem to think you are being serious? I don't want to leave and take my kids from their home! -- Feeling Stuck

Dear Stuck: The best way to show someone like your husband that you mean business is to follow through on taking action. Every day that the three of you continue to be exposed to his manipulation and emotional abuse does more and more damage. Your health is suffering, and so is your kids' mental health.

Your husband is greatly flawed as a partner to you and as a father. Pursue family therapy and counseling to help the kids work through their individual trauma. If needed, supplement it with couples counseling, too. Starting here will help you determine if it's possible to transform and rebuild your family and your marriage.

