Husband can't carry a tune

Dear Annie: My husband can't sing. I'm not judging him for that, because I can't sing either. The problem is that he thinks he can. Every morning, as I'm getting ready for work, he's putting on a little concert in the bathroom. Nights when he's making dinner, he puts on the radio and sings along as he cooks. His favorites are corny classic rock and '80s ballads with high notes that he never manages to hit. It's irritating, and I find it unattractive. I've tried to hint to him to stop, but he doesn't seem to get it. I go to a different room to avoid it, but I can still hear it. What can I say to stop these unrequested performances? -- Not a Fan

Dear Not a Fan: Singing not only expresses joy but also reinforces it: It causes our brains to release endorphins (the same feel-good chemicals that are released during exercise) and oxytocin, which has been shown to alleviate stress and anxiety. Your husband's morning ritual is good for his long-term health. I say let him keep singing.

I get it: Many of us are spending way more time in close quarters with our partners than we ever thought we would, and we're discovering whole new pet peeves. But try to gently steer your attention back to the bigger picture. Life is short. Love is long. And there may come a day when you'd give anything to hear that off-key voice from the next room.