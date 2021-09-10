Husband and son won't stop drinking

Dear Annie: My husband and I have been married for 34 years. We have two grown children, both of whom still live with us. They work and pay rent toward our mortgage. I have no problem with their living at home, and I don't think my husband does either. The problem I have is that both my husband and my son are alcoholics. They both work hard, but when they are off, they get drunk, and my daughter and I have a hard time dealing with all the issues.

My son is a closet alcoholic. He stays in his room and drinks. My husband can drink beer all day. In the afternoon, he takes a nap, and when he wakes up, he continues to drink.

They both know they need help, but neither one is making any effort to get that help. My son went to a detox center over a year ago. Unfortunately, since the pandemic hit just after he was released, he did not get follow-up counseling and ended up relapsing.

I spend a lot of time with my best friend, who I've known all my life. Once a year, we go on a small trip. The problem is my husband makes me feel guilty and gets angry at me for these trips. But I just need to get away and have someone to whom I can vent. It seems like my husband just expects me to stay home. Should I be trying to do more to get them to quit drinking? Am I in the wrong here for spending time with friends? -- Between a Rock and a Hard Place