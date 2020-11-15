Hurricane Iota heads for already battered Central America

MANAGUA, Nicaragua — Iota rapidly gained strength after becoming the 13th hurricane of the Atlantic season Sunday, threatening to bring more dangerous winds and rains to Nicaragua and Honduras — countries recently clobbered by Category 4 Hurricane Eta.

Nicaragua's government said authorities had begun evacuating some people near the country's border with Honduras, an area that forecasts said likely would be in Iota's path.

Iota became a Category 2 hurricane late Sunday afternoon, and the U.S. National Hurricane Center warned it would likely be an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm when it approached the Central America mainland late Monday.

It was already a record-breaking system, being the 30th named storm of this year's extraordinarily busy Atlantic hurricane season. Such activity has focused attention on climate change, which scientists say is causing wetter, stronger and more destructive storms.

The hurricane center said Iota had maximum sustained winds of 100 mph (155 kph) early Sunday evening. It was centered about 110 miles (175 kilometers) east of Isla de Providencia, Colombia, and was moving westward at 9 mph (15 kph). Forecasters said Iota was expected to pass or cross over Providencia late Sunday or early Monday and then approach the coasts of Nicaragua and Honduras on Monday night.