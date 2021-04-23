Huntington's disease is progressive

Dear Doctor: My husband was recently diagnosed with Huntington's chorea. Is this the same thing as Huntington's disease? We would like to know what we can expect in the future with this condition. Are there any new treatments yet? What does this mean for our children?

Dear Reader: Yes, Huntington's chorea and Huntington's disease refer to the same condition. It's a neurological disease in which ongoing damage to nerve cells in the brain leads to the steady deterioration of the individual's motor skills, speech and memory. The changes that occur in the brain can also affect emotions, judgment and cognition.

Huntington's disease is an inherited condition. It's caused by a faulty gene that produces an abnormally long segment of a protein that is essential to brain function. These elongated segments get cut into smaller fragments that cluster together and accumulate on nerve cells in certain regions of the brain. This leads to a gradual and ongoing disruption of brain function.