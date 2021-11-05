Hundreds of thousands fans celebrate Braves title in parade

McGuirk said he thought "there were well more than a million people" overall.

"This city has lost its mind and it's so wonderful to be a part of it," McGuirk said.

The Braves clinched the World Series by beating the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6 on Tuesday night.

Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson, a native of Marietta in suburban Atlanta, had a hometown perspective on the fans' 26-year wait to celebrate another championship.

"This city has been wanting a championship for a long time," Swanson said. "It's just so cool they let schools out. To see kids be able to enjoy this moment and be inspired by this moment, it's second to none."

Despite temperatures in the mid-40s at the start of the parade, Braves outfielder Joc Pederson wore shorts. Most of his teammates and fans in the street bundled up.

Pederson stayed warm by remaining active. Wearing a pearl necklace and puffing on a cigar, Pederson tossed more pearl necklaces to the fans as if he were in a Mardi Gras parade on Bourbon Street in New Orleans.

Pederson also won the World Series last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but he said this was his first parade.