Hubris takes no prisoners

At 63, Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is old enough to remember what happens when a politician begs to be investigated. Hubris always hovers over the powerful, and few can survive a boast that they have nothing to hide.

In May of 1987, then-Colorado Sen. and presidential hopeful Gary Hart provided Exhibit A when he dared reporters to follow him around, in the false hope that rumors of an affair would be disproved. Hart even teased reporters that they'd be very bored.

NBC anchor John Chancellor said on air a few days later: "We did. We weren't."

As Cuomo surely recalls, Hart removed himself from the presidential contest five days after challenging the press to this game of hide and go seek. His bright political career -- he was a leading contender for the 1988 Democratic nomination at the time -- was finished.

What was Hart thinking? Even now, it's hard to know. But he certainly wasn't trying to be careful as he carried on with Donna Rice, who famously appeared in a photograph seated upon Hart's lap on the delightfully named pleasure boat "Monkey Business."

Obviously, Hart wasn't thinking at all, at least not in the cognitive sense.