Hubby won't take health warnings seriously

DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband thinks that he is invincible. He never gets sick -- or so he says. He is not afraid of the new coronavirus. Meanwhile, my three kids and I suffer from asthma.

Reports say that anybody with asthma should be extra careful right now. We have been staying at home and following the rules, but it's hard to know if we will be safe when my husband goes out every day without a mask or gloves and seems oblivious to the health risks. How can I get him to be more cautious -- if not for himself, then for us? -- Fair Warning

DEAR FAIR WARNING: Gather research that explains the risks of coronavirus, especially to people with respiratory conditions. Because it often causes a so-far-untreatable form of pneumonia, it is particularly dangerous for someone with a compromised pulmonary system.

Show your husband that it is essential for you and your children to limit your exposure to the disease. That includes not being in close contact with anyone who is out and about and not taking the recommended precautions. Ask your husband to help keep you safe by wearing protective gear, showering and changing his clothes the moment he comes into your house, keeping his distance from you during this questionable period and taking this situation seriously.