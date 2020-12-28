Hubby stashes gun in garage

DEAR HARRIETTE: I was digging through some storage in my garage and found a lockbox -- which wasn't even locked -- with a handgun inside. I immediately jumped to the conclusion that my husband has been hiding a gun in our garage. I did not know that he has one. It was pretty tucked away and wasn't easily accessible, but I can't imagine if I had sent my son to clean out the garage and he was the one who found it.

I am so angry about this, and I don't know how to approach it with him. I don't want a gun in our home, and I don't want to be caught in a situation where he is keeping an illegal gun. I'm thinking of just getting rid of it and saying nothing. But maybe I should find out if it's registered first? I fear this conversation will not go my way. What's the right course of action here? -- Secret Weapon

DEAR SECRET WEAPON: You must speak to your husband first. Tell him that you found the gun. Ask him where it came from, if it's registered, etc. Ask him why he never told you that he has a gun. Express your feelings about having a gun in your home. You two have to talk this out. If he agrees to get rid of the gun, it should probably be surrendered to the police. You can't just throw away a gun.

If he refuses to dispose of the gun, require that he properly store it so that it cannot be a harm to your son or the family.