Hubby doesn't respect wife's opinion

DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband and I are newlyweds in our late 20s, and we are just moving in with each other into his current apartment. We are planning to buy a home together. Before getting married, he was all for making me happy and letting me decide on things like the type of home that I want. Now that we are married, things are different. He is telling me that there are things to consider that I, as woman, do not understand.

He is trying to make the decisions for both of us, and that's not how we should work. He's trying to control this whole situation, and I don't recognize the man I fell in love with anymore. I just want my best friend back. How do I shake him out of this? -- Downhill Newlyweds