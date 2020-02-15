Hubby backs out of date nights

DEAR HARRIETTE: Every time I get tickets for a special event and invite my husband to go with me, he reneges on the day of. I get these great, free tickets through my work. I find myself scrambling to get someone to go with me. I know I should probably give up, but I want him to go out with me on fun dates. How can I get him to want to go? -- Date Night

DEAR DATE NIGHT: Do your best to give your husband enough lead time to be available for the date you have in mind. Sell the idea to him so that he may get excited about it. Try that next time to see if he will budge. If not, stop inviting him to these events that you really need to attend, since they are attached to your job. Instead, invite girlfriends or family members.

Meanwhile, ask your husband what he might like to do with you. Think about what he's interested in as well. If you can think of something that genuinely interests him, you may be able to get him to break his habits and go out on a date.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up