How valid is this theory?

Stephen Hawking said, "If human life were long enough to find the ultimate theory, everything would have been solved by previous generations. Nothing would be left to be discovered."

I guess it is true that if Neanderthal man had had a life expectancy of, say, 120 years, civilization would have progressed much quicker. But on a far less weighty subject, I have a theory about this deal. Look at the South hand. You open two clubs and rebid two no-trump. North transfers into spades, then bids three no-trump. What would you do now?

At least 40 years ago, I faced this same predicament. Worried that I would never get to my partner's hand in no-trump, I retreated to four spades, despite holding only ace-king doubleton. This worked perfectly. Three no-trump was hopeless and four spades unbeatable.

So, when I faced an identical problem in this deal, I ran to four spades.

Note that if I had passed out three no-trump, West probably would have led the diamond three. East would have shifted to the club jack, and I would have gone down. (Even after a club lead, I fail if, after cashing my spades and leading a diamond, West has the courage to play low.)