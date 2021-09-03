How To Watch/Listen Sep 3, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save South Carolina State's game Saturday with Alabama A&M cannot be seen on television. You can listen to the game by tuning into 92.9 FM WLRE or 1580 AM WPJK. 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story S.C. State Football Pough wants fast start against A&M 2 hrs ago With games against FBS opponents Clemson and New Mexico State looming on the schedule, South Carolina State head coach has preached the urgenc…