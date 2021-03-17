How to support grieving parent

DEAR HARRIETTE: A good friend of mine just lost her son on Valentine's Day to a random, senseless act of violence. I am completely devastated for her, and I can't even begin to imagine how she's feeling. I've watched her son grow up; he was like a nephew to me.

I know that nothing I can say can heal or soothe her pain, but I need a bit of guidance. She's understandably quieter than usual, so I cannot necessarily tell what she needs from me. My instinct is to stay close and never leave her completely alone. Do you know the best way to deal with someone who is experiencing this type of grief? -- Helpless Friend

DEAR HELPLESS FRIEND: I'm so sorry to learn of your friend's loss. What she is going through is incredibly difficult, and there is no prescription for how she should handle her grief -- nor how you can support her. Your question is a great one because chances are, there are times when your friend needs distance and other times when she needs loved ones close by. Since you are not psychic, you cannot know for sure which moment you are in.