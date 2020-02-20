How to make partner do the unusual

Niccolo Machiavelli wrote, "There is nothing more difficult to take in hand, more perilous to conduct or more uncertain in its success than to take the lead in the introduction of a new order of things."

So true. Last week, we looked at fourth-suit game-forcing. It was first proposed by Londoner Norman Squire in his book "The Theory of Bidding," which was published in 1957. Impressively, what he wrote then is still the accepted theory today.

This deal features a double that causes debate even among experts. East opens one spade, South overcalls one no-trump, West passes, North raises to three no-trump, and East doubles. What does that double mean?

It cannot be for takeout; it must be for penalty. But which suit is it asking West to lead?

I have read books and articles where the authors say that it insists on a spade lead. But, with all due respect, that is crazy!

What is West going to lead against three no-trump undoubled?

Right -- a spade. Even if he has a nice-looking long suit like his hearts in this deal, he has no entry to get in and cash any winners he might be able to establish. East has their points, so West will lead his partner's suit.