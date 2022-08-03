How to go thither and back again

There are deals on which you need to go backward and forward between your hand and the dummy. Sometimes it's easy; perhaps you are crossruffing. At other times, you must open the lines of communication before going about your business.

In today's deal, aggressive bidding reached six spades. How should South play after West leads the club 10?

The South hand was a maximum for a one-spade overcall and a minimum for a takeout double followed by a spade bid. North's jump to two hearts promised 9-11 points and at least four hearts. His four clubs was a splinter bid, showing the values for a raise to four spades with at most one club. This was music to South's ears.

South, faced with a heart loser, had to ruff his three club losers in the dummy. However, if he tried to use two diamond honors as hand entries, there was a risk that East might ruff in. Instead, declarer led a low heart from the dummy at trick two.

East won with his queen and shifted to his diamond, but South took that trick, ruffed a club, played a trump to hand, ruffed a club, ruffed a heart, ruffed his last club, ruffed another heart, drew trumps and claimed.

As the splinter bid had excited South into using Blackwood, perhaps West should have led his singleton trump at trick one. Here, that lead -- or either red suit! -- would have been fatal to the contract.