How soon is too soon to move in together?

Dear Annie: Prior to my newest relationship, I have had two other relationships, and both were with emotionally abusive, narcissistic men. For the past three years, I have been completely single and focusing on my kids and myself.

Recently, I've started a long-distance relationship with a man who lives in California. I plan to move there in the next few months, so I don't see an issue since I'll be out there and we'll be able to spend a lot more time together.

My question is, would it be OK for him to move in with me for the next two to four months -- until I move from here to there?

He, too, is in a transitional period in which he is staying with family in order to save money for a house. He had planned on moving to the same location as me, within California, long before we ever began talking.

He's talked about transferring his job so that we all -- my children, myself and him -- would move as a group to Los Angeles when that time comes.

I have been doing everything on my own for years, so having him here wouldn't necessarily be for financial reasons, though he would help, just as he has already. But having him here would be mainly for emotional support for me.

We have been talking and dating for three months. He comes to visit every opportunity he gets. I can tell he is serious and cares a great deal about my children and me.

Do you think it would be wise to allow him to move in? -- Feeling Unsure

Dear Feeling Unsure: You should allow him to move in for a few months only if you really want him to and it feels like something that you want to do. If you have any hesitation about it at all, and feel guilted in any way, that will only cause resentment. He could always get an Airbnb.

