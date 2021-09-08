How one step can affect another

Thomas Carlyle, who was a Scottish historian, writer and mathematician known for the Carlyle circle, said, "The best effect of any book is that it excites the reader to self-activity."

I hope the best effect of this column is that it persuades you, the reader, to analyze the deal for yourself or with your partner.

In today's deal, how should South plan the play in six spades after West leads the diamond 10? Would you have opened two no-trump with that South hand?

North responded with the Jacoby Forcing Raise, showing at least four-card spade support and game-going values. South used (Roman Key Card) Blackwood twice before signing off in six spades when North denied a king.

The South hand is not good enough for two no-trump. That opening bid usually contains 7 ace-king points, counting 2 for an ace and 1 for a king. Also, the lack of high spot cards isn't good. The Kaplan-Rubens method rates the hand at only 18.05 points.

There is a potential heart loser and a problem in the trump suit. If you have no heart loser, you have a safety-play in trumps. If you have a heart loser, though, you must play the trumps for no loser.

Declarer learns which way to go by taking the heart finesse at trick two. If it loses, South will take the spade finesse, hoping East has king-doubleton. But when the heart finesse wins, declarer cashes the spade ace. If nothing good happens, he crosses to the dummy and leads a spade toward his queen. However, when the singleton king drops, South is home.

