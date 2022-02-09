How high was he willing to go?

This amusing story was in New Zealand Bridge, which is sorely missed. North opened one heart. South immediately asked for aces and then bid seven no-trump. As he tabled his dummy, North said, "I'm sorry, partner. I think I've underbid my hand."

Today's deal was also in the magazine. South was in seven diamonds. West led a trump. Declarer drew trumps in three rounds, East discarding a heart and a club. How should declarer have continued?

After South opened one diamond, and despite the unfavorable vulnerability, would you (West) have chosen a craven two hearts, a cautious three hearts or a carefree four hearts? At the table, West pusillanimously passed.

South's Blackwood with a void, although not textbook, worked here.

Since declarer's club loser would disappear on dummy's heart ace, he needed only to play the spade suit without loss. If the jack was dropping, no problems. But what if an opponent held jack-fourth or jack-fifth?

South couldn't sensibly play West for jack-fourth. Instead, he started with a spade to dummy's ace. Here, he saw the 5-0 split and picked up the suit with two finesses through East. If, however, both opponents had followed, South would have played a spade to his king. If West discarded, declarer would have crossed to dummy with a club, pitched a club on the heart ace and taken the marked spade finesse. If East had discarded on the second spade, South would have sworn silently!

