How do you support with three and four?

Abraham Lincoln said, "The probability that we may fail in the struggle ought not to deter us from the support of a cause we believe to be just."

When you and your partner have a major-suit fit, it is beneficial to know how good that fit is -- seven, eight or more trumps? It might help you compete to the correct level, following the guidance of the Law of Total Tricks. Or that knowledge might help you to decide whether to bid game or to stop in a partscore. In a major suit, when you have nine trumps, go; with only eight, stop (or keep thinking!).

One useful tool is the support double, which was devised by Eric Rodwell. This is made by the opener when he is able to rebid two of partner's major. Then, raising the suit guarantees four trumps (and the higher you go, the stronger your hand). Instead, double shows three-card support (and any hand strength) -- see today's diagram. North's double showed three trumps. South, with opening count, jumped to game, knowing that if partner had a strong hand, he would bid higher.

After West led the spade king, how did South plan the play?

Declarer saw four black-suit losers, but he had one chance. After winning with dummy's spade ace, South led a low diamond toward his jack. East won with the queen and returned a spade, West taking two tricks in the suit. Next came the club king, but declarer won with his ace, cashed the diamond jack, drew trumps ending in the dummy and discarded his club losers on the diamond ace and king.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0