How do you stop the opponents?

In this deal, South is in three no-trump. West leads his fourth-highest heart, and declarer has to try to parry that defense attack. How can South survive?

If you use minor-suit transfers (which have a low frequency), North responds two no-trump, showing six or more diamonds. Then, on round two, he rebids three hearts, indicating a singleton (or void) in that suit. (If responder has a four-card major and a long minor with game-forcing values, he starts with two clubs, Stayman. Then, if a 4-4 major-suit fit is not found, responder shows his minor.)

East wins the first trick with the heart king, then returns the 10, the higher of two remaining cards.

At that point, there is a natural reaction for South to cover with the queen (or jack). This will not work against tough defenders. West will not take that trick. Then East will get in with the diamond king and push through his remaining heart, giving the defenders one diamond and four hearts.

Instead, at trick two, South should play his other low heart. This cuts the defense's communications and leaves them with only one diamond and three hearts.

Finally, are you thinking that East should have played the heart 10 at trick one? That is not without risk (South has the heart ace-jack, and West holds the spade ace), but here South would have to duck, letting the 10 win. Not many players would find that play.

