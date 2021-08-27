How do I negotiate a raise?

Dear Annie: My wife has been on pain medication for almost a decade, and it has turned into a serious addiction. I have to monitor her pills weekly -- though, recently, it's been daily. She hasn't worked at all the last decade, ever since she started getting prescribed painkillers. I've bought several safes to lock away her pills in so that I can only administer to her what she needs. She's broken into all of them. I keep the pills with me at all times so that I can make sure she doesn't take too much. She has now brought our adult children into this mess by trying to make them pick sides in this ongoing fight, but the kids know she has a problem! I have brought up rehab several times, but she dismisses the idea. After 25 years of marriage, I'm about ready to file for divorce. Help! -- Tired of Mother's Little Helper