How do I make it right after cheating?

Dear Annie: My boyfriend and I have been together for six years now. Two years ago, I cheated on him, and he found out shortly after when he looked at my phone and saw that I was texting the other guy. At the time, I panicked and said that my best friend, "Deb," had been using my phone. I then reached out to Deb and begged her to cover for me and lie if my boyfriend asked her about it. She did, and he bought the excuse. But a few weeks later, I confessed the truth to him, including the fact that Deb had covered up for me. We've been trying to work past this ever since. I feel awful about my infidelity. It worsened my depression and anxiety.

On top of the shame I feel for cheating, I have been unable to spend as much time as I'd like with Deb. My boyfriend wants nothing to do with her. Anytime she comes up in conversation, he says that she's a liar.

I know that this is all my fault. Annie, what can I do to make it right? -- Regretful Girlfriend

Dear Regretful: It sounds as though your boyfriend has some unresolved feelings over your cheating and he's taking them out on your friend. If you really care about each other, enlist the help of a couples therapist to work through these issues in a healthy way. Otherwise, you'll forever feel guilty; he'll forever feel angry.