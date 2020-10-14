How could he know what partner had?

Jay Leno said, "Here's something to think about: How come you never see a headline like 'Psychic Wins Lottery'?"

Since bridge has gone online, some players -- even a couple of world champions! -- have become psychic, finding amazingly successful bids and plays. What they do is log in under two usernames. One plays at a table while the other kibitzes, so has the full deal on the screen. The most blatant I spotted was the person who overcalled two clubs when vulnerable on a three-card suit and only 3 points. The opponents could make only one slam -- six clubs!

In today's deal, everyone was honest; otherwise, the auction and play would have gone differently.

North's raise to four hearts was preemptive, promising five trumps and a weak hand. Then, when East competed with five clubs, South was in a quandary. Did partner have club values, and were the opponents out of their depth? What could have happened in five clubs doubled?

South, unsure, rebid five hearts. West happily doubled and led the spade three (instead of the top-of-nothing nine). When East unwittingly put up his king, South (worried about 3-0 hearts) won, gave up a diamond, won the second spade and cashed the heart ace. When both opponents followed, declarer claimed for plus 850.

Five clubs doubled costs 1100 if North leads a psychic diamond (or a spade, and South shifts to a diamond at trick two). In an online duplicate, no one found this defense, and plus 800 was worse than the numerous 850s.

