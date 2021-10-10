How can I move on from the past?

Dear Annie: I am a 52-year-old man who came to this country when I was 15. I met this friend, "Tom," when I was in high school, and I spent a lot of time at his house when I was 16.

His mom, "Diane," was very kind to me, and she was 39 years old at the time. She would take me home after a visit. One night, when she was taking me home, she stopped the car and molested me.

From then on, Diane would molest me quite often. She started brainwashing me and manipulating me, saying that I didn't need anyone but her. So I disowned my family and moved in with this family. Diane divorced her husband to be with me.

I didn't want any of this, but that was all I knew at 16. I eventually married my abuser when I was in my early 20s. During our marriage, I could have and should have left. I stayed because she had been brainwashing me since I was 16 to love her and only her.

Fast-forward to 2019; Diane divorced me because she found someone else who is still married and 15 years younger than she is.

Now I miss my own family and keep thinking about how she robbed me of my teenage years and years afterward. My question is: Is there anything I can do legally to hold her accountable for the molestation since there is no statute of limitations on sexual abuse? -- Loss and Regret