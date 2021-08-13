How can I help my neighbor?

Dear Annie: I have a neighbor who is 90 years old. Her only caregiver was her adult son, who just died last week after a long struggle with opioid addiction. Since then, I and another neighbor have been checking on her several times a day, as she needs a lot of care. We've been grocery shopping for her and running errands. We've also got a meal train going with other neighbors on the street. The problem is what to do long-term. She needs a high level of care, as she's disabled and not easily able to get around the house herself. I've contacted social services multiple times, but they've yet to show up. I believe she's an extreme fall risk. Do you know of any options?

She has no other family nearby. Her only living relatives are on the opposite coast and are in their 80s. We're at a loss for what to do, but it feels like an emergency. -- Scared for My Neighbor

Dear Scared: What a tragic situation. My heart goes out to this woman. In the short term, would it be possible for her to return to the hospital until she has home-care services in place? It's dangerous for her to be on her own right now, and she doesn't have anyone able to stay with her. That is an emergency worthy of hospitalization.