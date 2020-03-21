How best to pay for law school

Dear Helaine: My wife has been accepted into law school. It's a private university -- a fancy, highly ranked one that costs a lot. A lot! I'm in my 40s and she's in her mid-30s. We have investment savings, and our IRAs are on par with what is expected of folks gearing up to retire in their early 60s. We also just sold our house in San Francisco, which left us with a tidy nest egg -- enough to pay for her to attend the school, with a chunk of change left over.

My question: What should we do in terms of taking out loans vs. spending our savings? My wife wants to use her law degree for political advocacy work for the underdog, so it's not likely we'll have a high salary from her degree. While she is in school, my salary will support both of us, but not leave much to contribute to any kind of savings. Do we take out loans, ones that will accumulate interest while she's studying? Or do we spend our cash on her schooling? -- Legal Loans or Savings

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up