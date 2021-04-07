Housesitter doesn't take care of plants

DEAR HARRIETTE: My best friend was housesitting for me while I went out of town for a few weeks. One of the most important tasks I gave her while watching my house was to take care of my houseplants. My plants require proper care, or they will quickly start to wither and die.

When I got back, my plants were extremely wilted and looked as if they had not been watered at all. My tallest plant was pretty much dead. This plant was the most important thing to me because I promised my aunt that I would take care of it before she died.

I'm furious with my friend. She knows how much these plants meant to me, and I have no idea if she even tried to take care of them. I know it may seem like I'm overreacting, but I am very upset with her carelessness, and now I can't help but feel differently toward her. I know that this is not worth losing a friendship over. How do I address this with her? -- Plant Mom

DEAR PLANT MOM: Talk to your friend. Tell her how disappointed you are that your plants were not watered and are almost dead. Ask her what happened. Ask her why she did not do the most important task that you gave her. Listen to what she says.